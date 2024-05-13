South African Survivor Rescued 116 Hours after Building Collapse

Rescuers working at a collapsed building in George, South Africa, saved a survivor on Saturday. The survivor was trapped under the rubble for 116 hours with the building having crumpled on Monday for reasons that are still unknown. Officials revealed that 81 people were in the building when the incident happened. With the new survivor, 29 people have now been rescued. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed dead and 39 remain unaccounted for.



SOURCE: DW