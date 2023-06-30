Lexie Hearing is included on the prestigious list for transforming accessibility to quality, affordable hearing solutions.

Lexie Hearing, a market leader in US hearing healthcare and the developer of the award-winning Lexie B2 Hearing Aids Powered by Bose, has been named to TIME’s third-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list. The renowned list highlights companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations from its global network of contributors and correspondents as well as from outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward.

“It’s an incredible honour to be recognized by TIME, next to some of the world’s most iconic brands. At Lexie, we work every day to create accessible hearing care for everyone, everywhere, and we’re thankful to TIME for recognizing our positive global impact,” said Nic Klopper, Lexie Hearing Founder and CEO.

In late 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of non-prescription hearing aids over the counter (OTC) at retail and pharmacy stores. Today, Lexie’s OTC hearing aids help make hearing care more affordable and accessible for the 37.5 million Americans who need it. Available in more than 12,000 stores nationwide for a fraction of the cost of prescription hearing aids, the devices are helping people take control of their hearing and shaping the future of hearing health.

“For too long, proper hearing care was under-prioritized and difficult to access. Hearing aids were exorbitantly expensive and required ongoing consultations,” said Klopper. “Lexie is changing that. We have changed an industry by offering more affordable solutions with high-powered technology, providing a clinically-proven hearing experience for a much smaller cost than prescription hearing aids. Our over-the-counter hearing aids and award-winning customer support are life-changing for people with mild to moderate hearing loss who can now get Lexie hearing aids at the click of a button, and once again hear the people and life they love.”

TIME editors solicited nominations for the list from companies across a range of sectors, including health care, entertainment, technology and design.

To see the full list, visit: time.com/100companies