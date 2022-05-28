South African Sign Language Approved As 12th Official Language

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet has approved the Constitutional Eighteenth Amendment Bill for public comment, which will finally be making South African Sign Language the country’s 12th official language.
This is a massive step in the right direction to tackle the marginalisation of the deaf community as it will be making the language more accessible not only for community but the general public at large.
The Department of Basic Education also announced that it plans to incorporate sign language as an option in the school curriculum, giving the language more recognition as this will now not only be an option for those in schools for the deaf.
Liz-Anne Booysens, Gauteng’s Provincial Director for Deaf SA, expressed her happiness for this approval, saying that making the language more accessible to the public is preserving the human rights for deaf people in the country but would like it to be used more prevalently in public institutions.
More Stories
NICD Reports 3 274 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cost Being Reviewed, Not The Concept – Gungubele
SCA Dismisses Zuma ‘Special’ Application
Cosatu Calls For Government To Extend Fuel Levy Reduction
NICD Reports 3 801 New COVID-19 Cases
Zuma Medical Parole Appeal To Be Heard In August
Saftu Warns That SA On A Fast March To Becoming A Failed State
Ramaphosa Reiterates Importance Of African Unity
NICD Reports 5 284 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Five VBS-linked Suspects Appear In Orkney Magistrate’s Court
Green Energy To Form Key Part Of SA-Germany Partnership
Umdloti Residents Protest Against Property Developers