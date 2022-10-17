South African Revenue Service Introduces an Online Traveller Declaration System

The new system will simplify passenger movement at South African airports, SARS said, and will come into effect from 1 November 2022. The system aims to collect travel information and, in return, grants a traveller pass via email, said SARS. It requires that all travellers – including South African citizens and residents, children and infants – leaving or entering South Africa by air complete the declaration. SARS said that once completed and submitted, travellers will receive a pass before they board. The new online system will be rolled out in all South African international airports, starting with OR Tambo International Airport from 1 November, and then to others in the first quarter of 2023, the revenue service said. When departing from South Africa, residents are further required by SARS to register valuables before their trip – this can be done at the customs office in international departures before handing luggage in. However, tourists to South Africa can reclaim Value-Added Tax (VAT) on the goods bought during their visit to the country, added SARS.

SOURCE: BUSINESSTECH

