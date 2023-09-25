South African Ranger Honoured at the ‘Conservation Oscars’

Sergeant Nkateko Letti Mzimba of South Africa’s Black Mamba Unit has won the Best Field Ranger Award at the African Conservation Awards. This recognition is a significant achievement for both South African conservation efforts and female rangers striving for recognition in the male-dominated industry. The African Conservation Awards meticulously evaluated 60 nominations from 11 African countries, highlighting several categories, including Best Game Ranger, Best Conservation Supporter, Best Conservation Team, and Best Field Ranger. These awards shed light on the relentless efforts of these conservation heroes and remind us that some people have dedicated their lives to protecting our natural world.

