South African President Treated for Coronavirus

Cyril Ramaphosa is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the virus on Sunday, his office said. Ramaphosa started feeling unwell and a test confirmed COVID-19, a statement from the presidency announced. He is self-isolating in Cape Town and is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service, the statement said. He has delegated all responsibilities to Deputy President David Mabuza for the next week. The 69-year-old is fully vaccinated. The statement didn’t say whether he had been infected with the omicron coronavirus variant. Last week, Ramaphosa visited four West African countries. He and all members of his delegation were tested for COVID-19 in each of the countries during the trip. Some in the delegation tested positive in Nigeria and returned directly to South Africa. Throughout the rest of the trip, Ramaphosa and his delegation tested negative. Ramaphosa returned from Senegal on Dec. 8.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS
More Stories
Whose Town Is It Anyways?
Abuja’s Tit-for-Tat Stance on Travel Bans
The Travel Restrictions on South Africa Right Now
Botswana Gem Brings the Outdoors In
The Picture of Luxury in an African Setting
Insecure’s Yvonne Orji on Keeping Up with Lagos’s Late-Night Scene
Liberia is the Only African Country that Officially Celebrates Thanksgiving
In Sierra Leone, Fighting Deforestation Using Coconuts
The Industry Has Failed to Acknowledge the Complexities of African Music
Adjaye Set to Create Memorial to West African Slaves in Barbados
A Ghanaian Artist Brought a Boat to Miami Art Basel
A South African Shopping Site Where Artisans and Community Meet