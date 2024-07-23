South African Police Bust Multimillion-dollar Meth Lab

South African police, in collaboration with the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, uncovered a multimillion-dollar drug lab on a farm in Groblersdal, Limpopo Province. The bust resulted in the arrest of four individuals, including two Mexican nationals. The raid, prompted by reports of suspicious activity, revealed chemicals like acetone and crystal meth valued at $109.4 million. The suspects, including the farm owner, face charges of manufacturing, dealing, and possessing illicit drugs. According to the directorate’s spokesperson, the involvement of foreign nationals will make the case challenging. The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with local authorities for more details on the alleged involvement of their citizens. South Africa, a notable meth consumer and drug transit country, has shut down 131 drug labs since 2019. This year alone, the directorate has discovered 10 labs and arrested 34 people.



SOURCE: CNN