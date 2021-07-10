iAfrica

South African Pilot Launches Startup to Bring More Girls into STEM

6 hours ago 1 min read

Amanda Kandawire-Khoza,is a multi-talented pilot who’s trailblazing in both aviation and entrepreneurship. When Amanda is not flying aeroplanes, she’s creating digital artwork or mentoring the next generation of leaders in science, technology, maths and engineering. The 31-year-old pilot became the first black South African woman to fly the A380, the biggest passenger jet in the world, after moving to the UAE in January last year. Covid-19 may have cut her dream-come-true short but while being grounded during global lockdowns, she has launched two passion-projects. Amanda used her new free time to start her own business, Layover Art, where she creates and commissions digital artwork that’s inspired by African women. The other project aims to encourage more young African girls follow in her footsteps and think sky-high. Layover Art is an art space commissioning and selling printed artwork, earrings, tote bags and homeware in South Africa and the UK. She also founded ‘Fly Like A Girl’, a company encouraging young girls to think about careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics through educational toys.

SOURCE: TRUE AFRICA

