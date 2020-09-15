South African Photographer Snaps Flower Power

Share with your network!

A filmmaker and photographer, Domingues has made it her mission to document unique plants — the weirder, the better, she says — sharing them with the world via her popular Instagram account. Domingues has plenty of subjects to pick from — South Africa is home to over 22,000 indigenous plants and over 10% of the world’s flowering species, and Cape Town itself is one of the most biodiverse locations on Earth. The Cape floristic region, located in the Western Cape and parts of the Eastern Cape, was first named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2004. It is the smallest of the world’s six recognized floristic regions. Here, 30% of the plants are endemic, found nowhere else in the world.

SOURCE: CNN

