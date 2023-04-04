South African Paralympic Sprinter Oscar Pistorius was Denied Parole

According to South African law, inmates can be considered for parole after serving half of their sentence if they meet conditions, like good behavior in prison. The former Olympic sprinter shot his partner Reeva Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door of his house in 2013, denying that he killed her in a fit of anger and saying instead he had mistaken her for an intruder. He was originally sentenced to 13 years and five months imprisonment. A spokesperson for South Africa’s Correctional Services, told CNN that Pistorius’ submission for parole was not granted because he was not yet eligible – an issue clarified by the country’s top appeals court earlier this week. Pistorius was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to five years. But a higher court overturned the conviction and changed it to murder a year later, increasing his sentence to six years in prison. The ruling was appealed by prosecutors who claimed the sentence was too lenient. Pistorius’ sentence was increased to 13 years and five months by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017.
SOURCE:CNN
More Stories
Ivorian Technology Entrepreneur and Smartphone Designer Wins World Literacy Award 2023
Ugandan-based Network Helps Journalists Become Specialists in the Environmental Beat
Is Rwanda the Right Solution for Boats of Asylum Seekers Arriving on British Shores?
Here are a Few Chatbots Built by Africans that can Function in ChatGPT’s Stead
What Democracy Means for African Voters
These Cash Crops Play a Vital Role in Africa’s Economy and Food Security
Malian Women are the Backbone of this Beauty Industry
On the Run Brothers Seek Refuge in Central Africa
Cairo’s Skate Culture
Angélique Kidjo Becomes Third Artist from Africa to be Awarded Prestigious Music Prize
5 Women-Led Companies Taking African Fashion to the World
A Photographer Focuses on Her African Roots – and the Continent’s Future