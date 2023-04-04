iAfrica

South African Paralympic Sprinter Oscar Pistorius was Denied Parole

51 mins ago

According to South African law, inmates can be considered for parole after serving half of their sentence if they meet conditions, like good behavior in prison. The former Olympic sprinter shot his partner Reeva Steenkamp four times through the bathroom door of his house in 2013, denying that he killed her in a fit of anger and saying instead he had mistaken her for an intruder. He was originally sentenced to 13 years and five months imprisonment. A spokesperson for South Africa’s Correctional Services, told CNN that Pistorius’ submission for parole was not granted because he was not yet eligible – an issue clarified by the country’s top appeals court earlier this week. Pistorius was convicted of manslaughter in 2014 and sentenced to five years. But a higher court overturned the conviction and changed it to murder a year later, increasing his sentence to six years in prison. The ruling was appealed by prosecutors who claimed the sentence was too lenient. Pistorius’ sentence was increased to 13 years and five months by South Africa’s Supreme Court of Appeal in 2017.

SOURCE:CNN

