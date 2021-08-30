South African Optimism Higher Than The Global Average – Survey Finds

Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and economic hardship, the majority of South Africans remain optimistic about the future. This is according to a recent global survey.

The Expo 2020 Dubai survey, conducted in partnership with YouGov, tracked global sentiment and hope in a world irrevocably changed by COVID-19. More than 22 000 people between the ages of 18-40+ were interviewed, with participants coming from 24 countries. Within the survey, topics focused on critical subjects such as health and wellness, sustainable travel, efficient food supply chains and the development of urban and rural communities.

The survey results highlighted that South Africans want more opportunities for youth. Chosen from 11 options, South Africa is the second country in the global study to cite next generation empowerment as the most significant future action.

Nine out of 10 South Africans believe collaboration is key to tackle its most pressing challenges. South Africans emphasised the value of collaboration and knowledge sharing to address global challenges. 76% believe greater knowledge exchange between individuals and communities can shape a better future — 14% higher than the global response — while 70% said that sharing global innovations, insights and expertise is crucial towards overcoming humanity’s present obstacles.

The study also discovered a shift in priorities around employment and purchasing. When asked about lifestyle changes, most of those surveyed prioritised working remotely while supporting local small businesses and purchasing local products.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, adds: “Expo 2020 has developed this latest global study to help us understand how the citizens of the world believe we can shape a better future. Overall, the findings are encouraging, and show a collective desire to work together, broaden our horizons and exchange ideas.”

For further information about the latest global survey by Expo 2020, www.expo2020dubai.com/en/news

