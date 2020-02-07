Fri. Feb 7th, 2020

South African National Carrier’s Wings Clipped

South African Airways (SAA) is cancelling all of its domestic routes apart from Johannesburg to Cape Town, the joint Business Rescue Practitioners (BRPs) of SAA announced on Thursday. The BRPs also announced that it is exploring the sale of some of the embattled airline’s assets, and has confirmed that staff cuts will have to be made. On 29 February 2020, SAA will also close the regional and international services from Johannesburg to Abidjan via Accra, Entebbe, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Luanda, Munich, Ndola, and Sao Paulo. SAA will continue to operate all international services between Johannesburg and Frankfurt, London Heathrow, New York, Perth and Washington via Accra. Regional services to be retained include from Johannesburg to Blantyre, Dar es Salaam, Harare, Kinshasa, Lagos, Lilongwe, Lusaka, Maputo, Mauritius, Nairobi, Victoria Falls and Windhoek.

SOURCE: FIN 24

