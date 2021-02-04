iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South African Middle Class Struggles to Pay the Bills

12 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africa’s biggest debt counsellor, Debt Busters, has seen a 40% spike in enquiries for its service in January, its head Benay Sager said on Thursday, as relief measures to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on consumers came to an end. Debt counselling is a process outlined in South African credit law, whereby struggling consumers get help from a consultant who negotiates with creditors to reduce interest rates and consolidate and cut down monthly payments. Many in the country were already struggling with high levels of debt before the coronavirus crisis hit, and Sager said as relief measures like payment holidays came to an end it had been “inundated with requests”. Debt Busters is the country’s biggest debt counsellor, accounting for around 17% of the market, which it says has around 200,000 clients overall. The country’s banks, which issue the majority of debt, have reported that most consumers who utilised payment holidays and other relief measures return to making payments once those end. However, they say bad loans will continue to rise. Exacerbated by the pandemic and a series of lockdowns, unemployment in South Africa has hit a record high of 30.8%. In line with previous trends, a growing number of strained consumers are turning to unsecured debt to supplement falling incomes, Debt Busters said. Sager warned that more lockdowns and a worsening economy meant things were unlikely to improve this year.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

2 min read

Five Minutes with Top African Football Coach

12 hours ago
1 min read

Building the Biggest Data Centre in Africa

12 hours ago
1 min read

Africans are Gaining Weight at an Alarming Rate

13 hours ago
1 min read

This is the Only Reason Why People from South Africa can Enter the U.S.

13 hours ago
1 min read

A Freelance Portal Aimed at Connecting Freelancers from across Africa to Businesses Globally

13 hours ago
1 min read

Who Is in Line for the Covid Vaccine?

13 hours ago
1 min read

Malawi Sees a Resurgence of Attacks on People With Albinism

13 hours ago
1 min read

U.S’ Forceful Deportation of African Migrants Halted

13 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Villagers Welcome the Sentencing of their Former Torturer

13 hours ago
1 min read

Championing Senegal’s Youth to Preserve the Environment

2 days ago
1 min read

The Best Way to Protect Africa’s Biodiversity is to Integrate Conservation Measures on Working Lands

2 days ago
1 min read

Lusaka Misses its Deadline to Repay Debt

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Vehicle Hijackings Increase In SA

28 seconds ago
1 min read

SA Planning for Third COVID-19 Plan

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA COVID-19 Infections Increase by 3 751

6 mins ago
2 min read

The Blue Train Resumes Its Full Service Offering

48 mins ago