South African Government Seeks to Halt Auction of Mandela Items                      

Some legal wrangling by the South African government has put a halt to a planned auction of some 70 personal items of Nelson Mandela. The proceeds from the sale were intended to fund a memorial garden near the site of the former leader’s burial. Claiming that at least some of the items constitute objects of national heritage, the South African government has sought to block their sale. Among the items listed for sale this time: Mr. Mandela’s official South African Identification Book, personal gifts from American presidents and several of his colorful “Madiba” shirts. The ruling last month that had appeared to green light the latest planned auction was handed down by the High Court in Pretoria, which will now review whether to allow an appeal of its decision.

THE NEW YORK TIMES