iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South African Food Entrepreneur Accuses KFC of Stealing

1 hour ago 1 min read

Fast food giant KFC has dismissed claims by a South African entrepreneur accusing the company of stealing his idea of a local dish known as kota, local media report. Romeo Malepe accuses KFC of appropriating his idea of a chicken kota that the fast food chain is launching. Kota, also known locally as Sphatlo, is a big sandwich with multiple ingredients stuffed into a quarter loaf of bread, wrapped and eaten on the go. Mr Malepe told a local publication that his idea for a “Streetwise Kota” was stolen while looking for a partnership with the chain. Mr Malepe is also said to have taken to social media recently to condemn the fast-food chain for allegedly taking his idea which he said he developed four years ago. But KFC has denied the claims in a statement to South African media, saying it was “no secret that kota is a famous South African meal and the limited-edition KFC Sphatlho is a result of an internal product development process”.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago
1 min read

What’s the State of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Pension Savings?

1 hour ago
1 min read

Violence in Sudan Spreads

1 hour ago
1 min read

One of the Largest Combined Debt and Equity Raises in the African Tech Sector

1 hour ago
1 min read

NBA Winner Raises Cameroonian Flag

1 hour ago
1 min read

Chess Becomes Tool to Beat Poverty

1 hour ago
1 min read

British Activist Wants Same Help Given to Ukrainians Offered to Sudanese Fleeing Civil War

1 day ago
1 min read

Ex Ghanaian President’s Third Attempt at a Comeback

1 day ago
1 min read

South Africa Look’s Into Gold Mafia Ring

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled

1 hour ago
1 min read

A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry 

1 hour ago
1 min read

DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App

1 hour ago

Share