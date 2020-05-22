South African Firms Fuse Creative Skills and Digital Technologies to Drive Growth

Share with your network!

Researchers have examined the links and connections between digital technologies, innovation, intellectual property, and diversity in the cultural and creative industries. Our findings showed that there is an agile group of mostly small, highly innovative, firms that combine cultural and digital skills to meet market demand. Cape Town was chosen for a pilot study because of its reputation as a creative city. The concept refers to clusters of creative firms, but also includes events and skills. A cluster of 349 cultural and creative firms operating in the Cape Town metro area were located and mapped. Through telephone interviews and an online survey 74 responses were received. The research design was partly based on a similar study in the UK’s Brighton cluster, which allowed for interesting international comparisons.

