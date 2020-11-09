iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South African Fintech Startup Develops Digital Employee Benefits Marketplace

3 hours ago 1 min read

Ovation Solutions is an independent, secure, cloud-based platform that supports pension or provident funds, income protection, disability cover, medical aid, and more, bringing all this together on one platform. With its payroll integrations, the startup claims to have removed all the paperwork involved with signing up for benefits and making adjustments to them, while also allowing employees to access more benefits than their employer would typically make available to them. Employers and brokers pay per member, per month fees for use of the platform, while providers looking to make their products visible on the platform pay an integration project fee. The end-user does not currently pay a fee. Chigiji says making B2B sales can be challenging, especially if a solution is geared towards large businesses, who typically have slow decision-making processes.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

