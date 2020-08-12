South African Envoy to Zimbabwe Leaves without Hearing the Full Story

Share with your network!

Zimbabwe’s opposition and rights groups have criticized what they call a “snub” by South African envoys sent to investigate human rights abuses. South Africa sent the delegation after Zimbabwean security forces arrested government critics and shut down a planned anti-government protest. But the envoys met with Zimbabwe’s president Monday, then left without meeting the opposition or rights activists. That resulted in an outcry on social media. Luke Tamborinyoka, a spokesman of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change, says the party does not blame the trio for not meeting other stakeholders before leaving the country. “We put the blame on Mr. Mnangagwa himself who, obviously had a meeting with them, made sure the envoys were blocked from meeting with other relevant stakeholders so that they would not fully appreciate the crisis in Zimbabwe,” said Tamborinyoka.

SOURCE: VOA

