South African Entrepreneur who Designed a Smart Locker System Wins Major African Engineering Award

Neo Hutiri is the creator of Pelebox, a system of internet-enabled lockers that dispense medication for chronic conditions to patients, helping to cut down queues and ease pressure on hospital resources. He was awarded $63,000 by the UK’s Royal Academy of Engineering, as well as a medal, which was presented by King Charles III’s sister Princess Anne during a ceremony in London on Wednesday evening. The event marked the 10-year anniversary of the Academy’s prestigious Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation, which recognizes entrepreneurs that have developed technology to address local challenges on the continent, from improving access to power, to adapting to climate change. Hutiri first won the Africa Prize for his lockers in 2019, when he was running a pilot program for the Pelebox concept. Since then, the startup has expanded significantly, and the innovation is now used in 123 healthcare facilities across South Africa, Namibia, and Botswana.

SOURCE: CNN