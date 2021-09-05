iAfrica

South African Eatery Listed as Conde Nast Forever-favorite Hotel from Around the Globe

3 hours ago 1 min read

Wolfgat has pulled in plenty of accolades in South Africa but has somehow missed out on the international acclaim of other farm- fish- and forage-centric restaurants; it shouldn’t. The food is beautiful and intellectual, but also easy to eat. You don’t feel like you’re desecrating artwork when you stick your fork in. And the juxtaposition of having a Noma-level meal with your shoes off while the restaurant dog sits at your feet is pretty special.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

