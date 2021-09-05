South African Eatery Listed as Conde Nast Forever-favorite Hotel from Around the Globe

Wolfgat has pulled in plenty of accolades in South Africa but has somehow missed out on the international acclaim of other farm- fish- and forage-centric restaurants; it shouldn’t. The food is beautiful and intellectual, but also easy to eat. You don’t feel like you’re desecrating artwork when you stick your fork in. And the juxtaposition of having a Noma-level meal with your shoes off while the restaurant dog sits at your feet is pretty special.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
Zimbabwe Readies Itself for More Travellers
A Symbol of African Glory in the Americas
Countries Open for Africans Looking to Work Remotely
New National Park in the Pipeline for South Africa
Is America Ready to Embrace African Cuisine?
Meet the Nigerian Artist Illustrating the Human Experience with a Ballpoint Pen
#DI Alumni Unite: Selly Rabe Kane Tackles Pollution in a Short Film for Little Sun
The 10 Best Ghanaian Songs of the Month (August)
Meet Africa’s Top Fashion Influencers
Zimbabwe to Open more Coal Mines to Boost Power Supply and Jobs
Lusaka’s Plans to Deal with a Mountain of Debt
How’s Remote Working Faring in Africa?