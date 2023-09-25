Skip to content

South African Designer Thebe Magugu Honored at 11th Annual First Ladies Luncheon                                   

South African fashion designer, Thebe Magugu, added another feather to his formidable cap this week when he was presented with the Franca Sozzani Award by Fashion 4 Development. Coinciding with the UN’s General Assembly, the award was presented during the First Ladies Luncheon, at which Magugu showed his collection “Mother & Child.” The collection includes the Swati Mother & Child Dress, a Bohemia-style moss crepe dress featuring a shirt collar, plunging neckline and balloon sleeves, as well as the Venda Mother & Child Dress, paying homage to the Southern African Bantu people living mostly near the South African-Zimbabwean border. The collection also features the Zulu Mother & Child Dress, which is a deep maroon colour, and the Tsonga Mother & Child Dress in red and blue.

FORBES

