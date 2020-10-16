South African Cities Given the Light to Buy Electricity from Other Producers

South Africa will allow municipalities to source their own power rather than buying electricity solely from the state-owned utility, potentially easing a dispute with its second-biggest city, Cape Town. Earlier this year, a judge ordered further negotiations between the City of Cape Town and the energy ministry after the municipality sued the government because it wasn’t allowed to proceed with its own energy procurement plans. Under the planned rules, the local authority would still need government permission to do so, which it objects to. In addition to wanting to generate more power from renewable resources, South African cities including Cape Town, Johannesburg, the adjacent industrial hub of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane, which includes the capital, Pretoria, have been subjected to regular power cuts because state-owned Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. cannot meet demand and distribution infrastructure is dilapidated. Cape Town has outlined plans to source electricity from solar plants and waste-to-power projects at its landfill sites. Eskom produces most of its power from coal.
SOURCE: BLOOMBERG
More Stories
A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans
Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa
Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand
A Lifeline For Many Zimbabweans Faces Shutdown
Angola’s President Recovers Bad Debts Created by Previous Administration
Africa’s Strategy as it Lobbies the G20
Mozambique Publishes its Proposed Model for a Sovereign Wealth Fund
Liberia Bemoans Plans to Hike Data Costs
Landmark Moment for the African Tech Ecosystem
Shona Songstress Lives Up to Her Name
A True Malagasy Refuge in the Heart of Africa
Namibia is Dehorning Most of its Endangered Black Rhinos in an Effort to Curb Poaching