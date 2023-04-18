South African-born and New Zealand-based artist Jujulipps, is coming in hot- releasing her brand new fire single ‘Saucy,’ today! The unapologetically confident and emerging artist, has been making waves in the rap scene in and around the city of Tāmaki Makaurau where she is based and now; she is bringing some of the hot sauce back home! Born in Cape Town, South Africa with roots stretching across the African continent and ancestral ties to Burundi and Congo, she draws inspiration from the soulful sounds of Africa, the upbeat rhythms of Amapiano, and the powerful energy of hip-hop and afrobeat.

“I am a child of the diaspora, and my music is a celebration of the richness and vibrancy of my home continent. My ultimate goal is to empower my listeners to feel good about themselves, recognise their worth, and to be proud of who they are, especially my fellow immigrants who now call Aotearoa(New Zealand) home.”

Watch the official music video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4uA9ECR4a9s

Since the release of her debut single ‘Hilary Banks’ in 2021, the highly anticipated ‘Saucy’ single is set to be a game-changer and; is the first release off of her upcoming EP Get That Shot – releasing at the end of the year. Produced by Abraham Kunin and mixed by Luke Berryman, ‘Saucy’ is a floating cloud of confidence that rains down on whoever hears it.

The single is paired with a music video that puts Jujulipps‘ confidence on full display. Starting with her sitting on a throne, the music video is a visual feast. ‘Saucy’ is the booster or pick-me-up we all need, reminding us to be unapologetically ourselves and to add a little extra confidence to our daily lives. This banger is a celebration of self-love, empowerment, and the joy that comes from being ourselves.

The Saucy music video (directed by Alex Hargreaves and produced by Caitlin Shinnick) burns with the same confidence and energy of which Jujulipps speaks. She describes the shoot as “an experience I will always remember. I worked closely alongside Mary Adeosun, and spent months connecting potential ideas and then refining these themes. There were many nights of tests and trials with hairdresser Paida Machakaire in order to achieve the elaborate styles presented in the video. With the undeniably talented designer Syndel we merged a look that was not only the embodiment of the track ‘Saucy‘ but is the embodiment of me as an artist. Working with Alex and the whole team was a greatly awakening experience, sharing creative passions with such talented individuals was a true pleasure.”

Performing a national tour with Synthony, hitting the stages of various New Zealand summer festivals (Northern Bass, Cuba Dupa, Cross St. Festival, and a show for the cancelled 2023 Laneway Festival); she showcased her talent at a series of events, including a performance at AUSA Orientation week, and supported US rapper Cakes Da Killa at Auckland’s iconic FILTH.

