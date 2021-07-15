iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South African Bank Does Damage Control in Maputo

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Standard Bank has appointed an unnamed acting CEO to replace the outgoing country MD, Adimohanma Chukwuma Nwokocha, who was fined by the Bank of Mozambique this week for fraudulent activities, following an on-site inspection by the bank. Also fined was Domingos Francisco Madeira, director of corporate and investment banking “for serious infringements of prudential and exchange rate nature,” according to a statement by Bank of Mozambique. Standard Bank was fined the equivalent of $4.6 million and suspended from currency exchange activities for a year. Both senior bank officials are debarred from management functions in the financial sector for six years. The fines were imposed on the bank and its two senior officials for manipulating exchange rates, setting up an illegal payments system outside the country and carrying out irregular financial derivatives operations to hedge exchange rate risks, among others. The statement says Standard Bank is cooperating with Bank of Mozambique to remedy the irregularities. Last week Club of Mozambique reported that Standard Bank customers with foreign currency accounts suddenly found themselves unable to access their salaries. This followed the decision by the Bank of Mozambique to suspend all activities involving the conversion of foreign currency in the foreign exchange markets.

SOURCE: MONEYWEB

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

‘My Zimbabwe’ is about Rediscovering How Our Ancestors Lived with, not Against, the Land

2 hours ago
1 min read

Artistic Expression Helps Sierra Leonean Women Dealing with Sexual Assaults

2 hours ago
1 min read

Somali Lawmaker Puts Her Name in the Hat

2 hours ago
1 min read

Communities Help South African Troops against Looters

2 hours ago
2 min read

Desperate Measures for Mom Trapped in Durban Looting

2 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria Pulled Off One of the Greatest Upsets in International Basketball History

3 days ago
2 min read

How Focusing on People Turned Orange Around

3 days ago
1 min read

Tunis Calls for Help in Covid-19 Battle

3 days ago
1 min read

Ivorian Women Go Organic to Preserve Yield

3 days ago
1 min read

Rwanda Rattles Southern African Governments by Beating them to the Battlefield

3 days ago
1 min read

Here’s Why Thousands of Zimbabweans are Locked Out of Benefits

3 days ago
1 min read

How Lockdown Affected Family Planning across Africa

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South African Bank Does Damage Control in Maputo

2 hours ago
1 min read

‘My Zimbabwe’ is about Rediscovering How Our Ancestors Lived with, not Against, the Land

2 hours ago
1 min read

Artistic Expression Helps Sierra Leonean Women Dealing with Sexual Assaults

2 hours ago
1 min read

Somali Lawmaker Puts Her Name in the Hat

2 hours ago