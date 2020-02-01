South African Artists are Hitting the Ground Running this Year –Facts

Sho Madjozi is set to perform at the Super Bowl LIV weekend coming up at the beginning of February. She will also share the stage with the Black Eyed Peas, Halsey and Diplo at arguably one of the biggest sporting weekends in America.Over a course of three-days, the concert – dubbed Kings of Culture – will host over 200 artist from around the world and joining Madjozi are dance music queen Moonchild Sanelly and acclaimed illustrator Karabo ‘Poppy’ Moletsane.

