South African Architecture Student Looks at How to Reimagine Dangerous Alleyways in a Johannesburg Suburb as Pedestrian Streets

As his Honours project, South African architecture student, Joshil Naran examined the apartheid era layouts of streets in Rosettenville and explored ways in which dangerous alleyways could be reclaimed to improve the safety and overall well-being of the community. Growing up in South Africa and visiting family in India, he spent his life exposed to societies where your race, position and identity can seriously affect your opportunities in life, as well as your living conditions. Naran’s project proposes reclaiming these back alleys as pedestrian streets that mimic the main streets that run along the fronts of the houses. The back becomes a new front.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

