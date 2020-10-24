South African Architecture Student Looks at How to Reimagine Dangerous Alleyways in a Johannesburg Suburb as Pedestrian Streets

As his Honours project, South African architecture student, Joshil Naran examined the apartheid era layouts of streets in Rosettenville and explored ways in which dangerous alleyways could be reclaimed to improve the safety and overall well-being of the community. Growing up in South Africa and visiting family in India, he spent his life exposed to societies where your race, position and identity can seriously affect your opportunities in life, as well as your living conditions. Naran’s project proposes reclaiming these back alleys as pedestrian streets that mimic the main streets that run along the fronts of the houses. The back becomes a new front.
SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA
More Stories
A Bird’s Eye View of the African Experience Through Multiple Lenses
Embrace a Slower Pace of Life on the Okavango Delta
Exploring the Cape Winelands
Durban’s Green Corridor is the New Popular Attraction
A Television Program Focusing on the African Diaspora of Latin America
West Africa Calling: Introducing the Amazing Menu at Akoko
How Davido’s ‘FEM’ Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem
Archaeologists Unearth ‘Huge Number’ of Sealed Egyptian Sarcophagi
The Next Wave of African Fashion Designers Taking Their Place on the Global Stage
Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa
Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption
The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children