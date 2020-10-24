iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South African Architecture Student Looks at How to Reimagine Dangerous Alleyways in a Johannesburg Suburb as Pedestrian Streets

13 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

As his Honours project, South African architecture student, Joshil Naran examined the apartheid era layouts of streets in Rosettenville and explored ways in which dangerous alleyways could be reclaimed to improve the safety and overall well-being of the community. Growing up in South Africa and visiting family in India, he spent his life exposed to societies where your race, position and identity can seriously affect your opportunities in life, as well as your living conditions. Naran’s project proposes reclaiming these back alleys as pedestrian streets that mimic the main streets that run along the fronts of the houses. The back becomes a new front.

SOURCE: DESIGN INDABA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Bird’s Eye View of the African Experience Through Multiple Lenses

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Embrace a Slower Pace of Life on the Okavango Delta

2 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring the Cape Winelands

4 mins ago
1 min read

Durban’s Green Corridor is the New Popular Attraction

6 mins ago
1 min read

A Television Program Focusing on the African Diaspora of Latin America

9 mins ago
1 min read

West Africa Calling: Introducing the Amazing Menu at Akoko

11 mins ago
1 min read

How Davido’s ‘FEM’ Became the Unlikely #EndSARS Protest Anthem

14 mins ago
1 min read

Archaeologists Unearth ‘Huge Number’ of Sealed Egyptian Sarcophagi

16 mins ago
1 min read

The Next Wave of African Fashion Designers Taking Their Place on the Global Stage

18 mins ago
1 min read

Lessons for Rural Innovation in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Luanda Strips Beneficiaries of Past Corruption

15 hours ago
1 min read

The Workforce in Africa’s Largest Cocoa Industries is Still Children

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

A Bird’s Eye View of the African Experience Through Multiple Lenses

29 seconds ago
1 min read

Embrace a Slower Pace of Life on the Okavango Delta

2 mins ago
1 min read

Exploring the Cape Winelands

4 mins ago
1 min read

Durban’s Green Corridor is the New Popular Attraction

6 mins ago