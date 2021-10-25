iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South African Airways Isn’t Flying to the UK Anytime Soon

Toshiba Exif JPEG

8 hours ago 1 min read

The current rapid increase for flights between the two countries was thought to have been the ideal location for SAA to situate its restart. However, Chief Commercial Officer of the SAA Simon Newton-Smith stated, in an interview with Biznews founder Alec Hogg, that restarting normal operations are not as easy as it seems. ‘You know, restarting an airline is tough. Doing it in the middle of Covid-19, where your markets are generally down anywhere between 50% and 70%, adds an extra layer of complexity to the mix.’ When asked why SAA has opted to do domestic flights and not long flights, Smith said that he took a page out of the ‘Covid-19 playbook’ and predicted that the quickest route to the resumption of normal operations would be to start with domestic flights and expand from there.

SOURCE: THE SOUTH AFRICAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egypt Launches the First International Art Exhibition at the Great Pyramids of Giza

8 hours ago
1 min read

Giggs Kgole Pays Tribute to His African Ancestors in His First Solo London Exhibition

8 hours ago
1 min read

Try This Grape Tarragon Spritzer from Bryant Terry’s ‘Black Food’

8 hours ago
1 min read

Haile Gerima is Having a Hollywood Moment. It’s Left Him Conflicted

8 hours ago
1 min read

Pan-African Streetwear Label Finchitua Goes Intergalactic

8 hours ago
1 min read

See the Spectacular Design on Display at Lagos Design Week

8 hours ago
1 min read

Africa Looks for Developed World to Settle its Climate Change Debt

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Eastern Glaciers will Vanish in Two Decades

4 days ago
1 min read

Startup Establishes itself as an Integral Part of Egypt’s Pharmaceutical Industry

5 days ago
1 min read

Cape Verde Chooses the Opposition as New Leader

5 days ago
1 min read

Kenya Still Reeling from Athlete’s Murder

5 days ago
1 min read

Khartoum Buckling Under a New Regime

5 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

We Are Back With A Bang – COPE

7 hours ago
1 min read

Mabuza Asks For One More Chance

7 hours ago
1 min read

Patricia De Lille Woos Cape Town Voters

7 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 449 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

7 hours ago