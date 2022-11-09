iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South Africa Will Struggle to Transition Away From Coal

16 seconds ago 1 min read

Eskom operates 14 coal-fired power plants, which generate approximately 80% of the country’s electricity. South Africa is heavily reliant on coal for energy, but one of the country’s major issues is frequent power outages. So, how can it reduce its use of fossil fuels and transition to greener sources while increasing its electricity supply?

The state-owned power company Eskom highlighted the vulnerability of South Africa’s national electricity grid in a single tweet one morning last month.”Stage four loadshedding was implemented at 05:30 due to breakdowns of five generators at five power stations overnight,” the newsflash stated, before many people had even had a chance to eat breakfast.

Despite having the most developed economy in Africa, the country has been experiencing load-shedding, or an organized series of rolling blackouts, for the past 15 years. However, this outage felt different.

The Star

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space

2 mins ago
1 min read

UK Steps Up Climate Adaptation Finance Support for Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa

4 mins ago
1 min read

Africa Data Centres Becomes The First EDGE® Certified Facility in East Africa

7 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Heritage Sites in Jeopardy as the Planet Warms

9 mins ago
1 min read

African Women Want Addressed at COP27

10 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s First Humanoid Robot “Omeife” Unveiled

11 mins ago
1 min read

Precision Air crash:  Death Toll rises to 19

2 days ago
1 min read

Cop27: Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Pitches $18 Billion Plan for Energy Transition

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigeria Switches On Its First Ever Real Time Election Tracker For Upcoming Polls

2 days ago
1 min read

113m People to Relocate Within Africa By 2050 Due To Climate Change

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghanaians Protest as Inflation Worsens

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa Will Struggle to Transition Away From Coal

16 seconds ago
1 min read

Uganda Launches Its First Satellite Into Space

2 mins ago
1 min read

UK Steps Up Climate Adaptation Finance Support for Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

Africa.com to Feature Bill Gates on Innovating for Food Security and Climate Change in Africa

4 mins ago

Share