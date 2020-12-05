iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

1 min ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

For more than half a year, South Africa’s tourism industry was at an almost complete standstill. Hotels were closed, attractions shuttered and most flights grounded. As countries gradually start lifting lockdown restrictions around the world, many of the most popular destinations have been reopening borders in an effort to reboot their struggling visitor economies. And as of October, South Africa joined them: despite suggestions that the country wouldn’t reopen to international visitors until 2021, it has in fact already started welcoming tourists from all over the world. To start with, only those from certain countries considered ‘low risk’ were allowed in, but as of November 11, travellers of all nationalities can now visit South Africa. All visitors will be required to have travel insurance, and to present a negative test result from within 72 hours of arrival.

SOURCE: TIME OUT

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

3 seconds ago
1 min read

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

5 mins ago
1 min read

A Space for African and Portuguese Food and Live Music

8 mins ago
1 min read

The Bedrock of Afrobeats

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Nollywood Movie Stirring Controversy

12 mins ago
1 min read

Amoako Boafo Sets New Auction Records at a Christie’s Hybrid Sale

13 mins ago
1 min read

A Social Distancing Experiment in Joburg’s Hotspots

16 mins ago
1 min read

South Sudan’s Power Couple Covers Elle

18 mins ago
1 min read

The Theory of Environmental Racism in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Engaging Women as Active Participants in Africa’s Energy Transition

15 hours ago
1 min read

Open Call for African Startups Addressing Access to Energy, Agriculture, Mobility Issues

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Prepare to Spend a Month in Mauritius

3 seconds ago
1 min read

South Africa Welcomes Travellers

1 min ago
1 min read

Popular African Island Opens its Tourism

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Best Photos from the Lonely Planet’s Photographer

5 mins ago