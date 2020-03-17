South Africa To Enforce Travel Ban For High-Risk COVID-19 Countries From Wednesday

Share with your network!

The travel ban on high-risk COVID-19 countries will come into effect on Wednesday.

This means that people returning from affected countries, including the United States, Italy, South Korea and Iran, would face intense screening and possible quarantine as government bolstered its measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Various ministers were giving a briefing on Tuesday evening on their plans to enforce the travel ban.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that the travel ban must be implemented legally.

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said that those travelling from high-risk countries would have to produce proof that they were COVID-19 free.

Government said that these measures were necessary to fight the pandemic.

