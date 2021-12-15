South Africa Taken Off UK ‘Red List’

The United Kingdom will be removing all 11 countries from the travel ‘red list’ from Wednesday.
Britain banned travel from six Southern African countries after South Africa discovered the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The decision will take effect from Wednesday at 4am.
“As always, we keep all our travel measures under review and we may impose new restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.
Health Minister Sajid Javid also announced the measure to MPs in parliament as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks their backing for his new restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron.
Javid said the travel ban was being lifted because it is “now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad”.
More Stories
Dirco Wants Compensation From UK For Damage Done By Travel Ban
Health Department ‘Looking Into’ NICD IT Issue
NICD Reports 23 884 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet
Initial Basic Income Should Be Limited To Current COVID Grant Recipients – Panel
Hospitals Say COVID-19 Admissions Lower Than Previous Waves
NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission
Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19
Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas
NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA