iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South Africa Taken Off UK ‘Red List’

Image: supplied

1 hour ago 1 min read

The United Kingdom will be removing all 11 countries from the travel ‘red list’ from Wednesday.

Britain banned travel from six Southern African countries after South Africa discovered the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The decision will take effect from Wednesday at 4am.

“As always, we keep all our travel measures under review and we may impose new restrictions should there be a need to do so to protect public health,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps tweeted.

Health Minister Sajid Javid also announced the measure to MPs in parliament as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks their backing for his new restrictions to curb the spread of Omicron.

Javid said the travel ban was being lifted because it is “now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad”.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Dirco Wants Compensation From UK For Damage Done By Travel Ban

1 hour ago
1 min read

Health Department ‘Looking Into’ NICD IT Issue

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 23 884 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

Mabuza, Coronavirus Command Council to Meet

23 hours ago
1 min read

Initial Basic Income Should Be Limited To Current COVID Grant Recipients – Panel

23 hours ago
1 min read

Hospitals Say COVID-19 Admissions Lower Than Previous Waves

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 13 992 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

24 hours ago
antibody testing
1 min read

Cost Of PCR Tests Reduced Because Of Better Technology – Competition Commission

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Get Vaccinated After He Contracts COVID-19

2 days ago
1 min read

Phaahla Optimistic About Lockdown Free Christmas

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 18 035 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 17 154 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

3 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Kenyan Court Suspends Directive Barring Unvaccinated From Government Services

2 mins ago
3 min read

Make Rooibos Part Of Your Holiday First Aid Kit

11 mins ago
5 min read

Key Lessons Tourism Learnt In 2021 And How To Translate Them To Recovery In 2022

16 mins ago
4 min read

Neurodiversity: Celebrate and Support Your Child’s Differences

25 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer