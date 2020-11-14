iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

4 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

From Africa’s leading airport, Meetings and Conference Destination, Private Game Reserve and more. The World Travel Awards acknowledges, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Established in 1993, the awards celebrate its 27th anniversary this year. Check out the full list of winners.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

27 seconds ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

2 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

6 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Lesser-known Spectacles that Involve Vast Numbers of Critters on the Move

7 mins ago
1 min read

Architecture x Nigeria: 3 Designers Discuss Their Favorite Projects and How They Created Them

11 mins ago
1 min read

Photos: Danielle Mbonu’s New Hair Braiding Series

13 mins ago
1 min read

African Express: An Art Collector’s Colorful Home

14 mins ago
1 min read

Meet the Creatives behind South Africa’s Cultural Energy

19 mins ago
1 min read

Andile Dyalvane in Conversation with Li Edelkoort

22 mins ago
1 min read

One of the Biggest Diamonds Ever found has been Unearthed in Botswana

15 hours ago
1 min read

Motorcycle Boom in Africa

15 hours ago
1 min read

Tanzania’s Leading Foreign-exchange Earner on the Mend after a Slump

15 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Burkinabe Festival Relieves Locals Amid Pandemic

27 seconds ago
1 min read

The Ultimate Gorilla Trekking Guide

2 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa Shines at World Travel Awards, Africa 2020

4 mins ago
1 min read

Planning Your Africa Travel Goals for 2021

6 mins ago