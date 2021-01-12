South Africa Remains On Alert Level 3

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Monday night that the adjusted level three lockdown will continue.

Ramaphosa said infections in Gauteng are growing exponentially and are expected to increase as residents return from travelling during the festive period.

The president said South Africans should avoid the three Cs: closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact with others.

He warned against the new variant which is more infectious than the first identified strain of the virus.

Ramaphosa said the NCCC will provide guidance on the reopening of schools in the coming days.

The president announced the following restrictions:

Most indoor and outdoor gatherings will be banned including social gatherings, religious gatherings, political events, traditional council meetings and gatherings at sports grounds.

Funerals may not be attended by more than 50 people.

The hours of curfew will begin at 9 pm and at 5 am.

It is compulsory for every person to wear a mask in a public space.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets and the on-site consumption of alcohol is not permitted.

All beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks and public swimming pools in hotspot areas will be closed.

Botanical gardens, national parks, and other parks where access control measures & entry limitations are in place may remain open to the public

The 20 land ports of entry that are currently open will be closed until 15 February for general entry and departure.

People will still be allowed to enter or depart the country for:

The transportation of fuel, cargo, and goods

Emergency medical attention for a life-threatening condition

The return of South African nationals, permanent residents or persons with other valid visas, diplomats

The departure of foreign nationals

Daily commuters from neighbouring countries who attend school in South Africa.

The president outlined the country’s vaccine strategy which he called the largest and most complex logistical undertaking in our country’s history.

Around 40 million people in South Africa will require the vaccine to reach herd immunity.

Phase 1 of the vaccination strategy will prioritise around 1.2-million frontline health workers.

Phase 2 will prioritise essential workers such as teachers, police, municipal workers and other frontline personnel.

People in institutions like old age homes, shelters and prisons, people over 60 years of age and adults with co-morbidities will also be targeted in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout that aims to innoculate 16-million people.

Phase 3, with increased manufacturer supplies, the government aims to vaccinate the remaining adult population of approximately 22.5-million people.

