South Africa Remains On Alert Level 1

South Africa remains on lockdown Alert Level 1.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday evening.

The president assured South Africans, “we will implement our national resurgence plan to ensure that hospitals and other medical facilities are ready for the fourth wave.”

Ramaphosa said the government has started the process of amending health regulations to review the use of the Disaster Management Act, with a view to ultimately lifting the National State of Disaster.

The president said infection rates and hospitalisation over the coming days will be monitored and reviewed in another week.

Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to vaccinate against COVID-19.

Talks around mandatory vaccines for certain locations and activities are ongoing. A task will report to the interministerial committee on vaccines.

“If we don’t address this urgently we will vulnerable to new variants,” Ramaphosa says.

Ramaphosa says South Africa is currently looking at booster vaccines. Healthcare workers are first in line to receive the J&J booster shot. A third Pfizer vaccine shot might also be introduced.

The curfew remains from 12 am ending at 4 am.

Public gatherings are restricted to 750 people indoors and 2,000 people outdoors.

The sale of alcohol for onsite and offsite consumption is permitted according to license conditions.

