South Africa Relaxes Travel Restrictions

Government has announced that all Covid-related travel regulations, such as presenting negative PCR tests upon entering the country, have been dropped effective Wednesday, 23 June. Masks are no longer mandatory anywhere, and the limit on the number of people that may attend gatherings has also been scrapped. But those planning to travel internationally might want to hold on to their masks for now, as most airlines and many other countries still have mask mandates in place.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
More Stories
Botswana and Cape Verde Moved to Level 3- High Risk
10 Best Experiences in Kenya
These Upscale Resorts are Ideal for Anyone Craving Time in Nature
Astronomical Tourism has Become Famous in Egypt
Raising Awareness on Environmental Issues in Zimbabwe through Creativity
Fast Track to a Modern Senegal
The Cape Verde Rapper with a Feminist Message
French Gallerist Cecile Fakhoury on The Contemporary African Art Scene
8 Queer-Owned African Fashion Brands to Check Out For Pride
Tunisian City Attracts a New Type of Tourist
DYK that the Green Point Lighthouse is the Oldest Operational Lighthouse in South Africa?
This Mauritian Resort is the Definition of Relaxation