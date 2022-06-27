South Africa Relaxes Travel Restrictions

Government has announced that all Covid-related travel regulations, such as presenting negative PCR tests upon entering the country, have been dropped effective Wednesday, 23 June. Masks are no longer mandatory anywhere, and the limit on the number of people that may attend gatherings has also been scrapped. But those planning to travel internationally might want to hold on to their masks for now, as most airlines and many other countries still have mask mandates in place.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

