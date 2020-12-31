iAfrica

South Africa Records Over 17 000 New Cases

Gauteng healthcare workers screening Alexandra residents for coronavirus (COVID-19) on 31 March 2020 following the roll out of massive community screenings and testing programmes by the provincial executive council. Picture: Ahmed Kajee/EWN.

The Department of Health has confirmed that the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases identified is 1 039 161 with 17 710 (positivity rate 33%) cases identified since the last report. The positivity rate, being an indicator of the rapidity of spread, remains of major concern.

A cumulative 6 553 761 tests have been conducted with 53 279 tests completed since the last report.

465 more COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 88, Free State 4, Gauteng 41, Kwa-Zulu Natal 144, Limpopo 16, Northern Cape 7 and Western Cape 165.

This brings the total deaths to 28 033 deaths.

Our recoveries currently stand at 867 597. This represents a recovery rate of 83%.

