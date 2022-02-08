iAfrica

South Africa Records 1 228 New COVID-19 Infections And 8 deaths

12 hours ago 2 min read

The NICD reports 1,228 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,625,190. This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 186 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96,021 to date.

22 481 066 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

SectorTotal testedNew tested
Private12,177,58554.2%11,34870.6%
Public10,303,48145.8%4,71929.4%
Total22,481,066100.0%16,067100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by Mpumalanga (14%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

ProvinceTotal cases for 06 February 2022Adjusted numbers after harmonisationUpdated total cases on 06 February 2022New cases on 07 February 2022Total cases for 07 February 2022Percentage total
Eastern Cape3416170341617403416579.4
Free State1979560197956561980125.5
Gauteng117429201174292498117479032.4
KwaZulu-Natal645055064505514564520017.8
Limpopo1523560152356661524224.2
Mpumalanga18690201869021661870685.2
North West1874460187446771875235.2
Northern Cape107383-2107381251074063.0
Western Cape630955263095715563111217.4
Total36239620362396212283625190100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.6%, which is lower than yesterday (8.0%). The 7-day average is 9.2% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

For more detailed information, visit the GIS Dashboard.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS
There has been an increase of 78 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

SectorFacilities ReportingAdmissions
to Date		Died to DateCurrently Admitted
Private259226441389482133
Public407273471616012452
TOTAL6664999121005494585

VACCINE UPDATE
For updates on the national vaccine programme, click here.

