South Africa Records 1 228 New COVID-19 Infections And 8 deaths

The NICD reports 1,228 new COVID-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3,625,190. This increase represents a 7.6% positivity rate.

Due to the ongoing audit exercise by the National Department of Health (NDoH), there may be a backlog of COVID-19 mortality cases reported. Today, the NDoH reports 186 deaths and of these, 8 occurred in the past 24 – 48 hours. This brings the total fatalities to 96,021 to date.

22 481 066 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors as per the table below.

Sector Total tested New tested Private 12,177,585 54.2% 11,348 70.6% Public 10,303,481 45.8% 4,719 29.4% Total 22,481,066 100.0% 16,067 100.0%

PROVINCIAL BREAKDOWN

The majority of new cases today are from Gauteng Province (41%), followed by Mpumalanga (14%). Western Cape accounted for 13%; KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 12%; North West accounted for 6%; Free State and Limpopo each accounted for 5% respectively; Eastern Cape accounted for 3%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today’s new cases. The cumulative number of cases by province are shown in the table below:

Province Total cases for 06 February 2022 Adjusted numbers after harmonisation Updated total cases on 06 February 2022 New cases on 07 February 2022 Total cases for 07 February 2022 Percentage total Eastern Cape 341617 0 341617 40 341657 9.4 Free State 197956 0 197956 56 198012 5.5 Gauteng 1174292 0 1174292 498 1174790 32.4 KwaZulu-Natal 645055 0 645055 145 645200 17.8 Limpopo 152356 0 152356 66 152422 4.2 Mpumalanga 186902 0 186902 166 187068 5.2 North West 187446 0 187446 77 187523 5.2 Northern Cape 107383 -2 107381 25 107406 3.0 Western Cape 630955 2 630957 155 631112 17.4 Total 3623962 0 3623962 1228 3625190 100.0

THE 7-DAY MOVING AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEW CASES BY PROVINCE

The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 7.6%, which is lower than yesterday (8.0%). The 7-day average is 9.2% today, and is the same as yesterday (9.2%). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There has been an increase of 78 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours. The following table is a summary of reported COVID-19 admissions by sector.

Sector Facilities Reporting Admissions

to Date Died to Date Currently Admitted Private 259 226441 38948 2133 Public 407 273471 61601 2452 TOTAL 666 499912 100549 4585

VACCINE UPDATE

