South Africa Offers AstraZeneca Vaccine To AU

South Africa will give its doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the African Union after scrapping their use due to efficacy concerns, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

South Africa suspended its vaccine rollout after a study found the jab failed to prevent mild and moderate illness caused by the new variant discovered in South Africa.

“The doses we purchased have been offered to the African Union to distribute to those countries who have already expressed interest in acquiring the stock,” Mkhize told Parliament.

