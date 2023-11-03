South Africa Needs to Pull Off an Exceptional Balancing Act in Managing its International Relations

The country must tread carefully in its economic relationships to avoid being caught in the escalating tension between east and west, and more specifically China and the US. The country’s hosting, and the outcome, of the 2023 AGOA Summit should strengthen its role in diplomatic relations and contribute towards safeguarding the country’s economic interests. From 2-4 November 2023, the US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries will meet in Johannesburg for the 20th Africa Trade and Economic Cooperation Forum (AGOA Forum). It entails strengthening trade and investment ties between the US and sub-Saharan Africa through the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), US legislation which provides various trade preferences to eligible countries in the region.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION