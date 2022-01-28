iAfrica

South Africa Named The 6th Best Honeymoon Destination 2022

33 mins ago 1 min read

Big 7 Travel’s roundup of the best honeymoon destinations for 2022 wouldn’t be complete without South Africa, with Google searches for ‘South Africa honeymoon’ rising by 190% in recent years.

With vibrant cities and a varied landscape, South Africa really does have it all – a true once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon. 

Each city – from Cape Town to Johannesburg – can act as the perfect launch pad to base yourself in, but the real magic is getting out into the countryside, driving through the rugged landscape and exploring. 

This is a country that offers some incredibly unique honeymoon experiences. Things that you can’t do anywhere else in the world. Think: elephants drinking from your hotel swimming pool! Some of the hotels, safaris and Airbnb’s here will absolutely take your breath away. 

For the full list of the Best Honeymoon Destinations, please see here.

