South Africa Named The 6th Best Honeymoon Destination 2022

Big 7 Travel’s roundup of the best honeymoon destinations for 2022 wouldn’t be complete without South Africa, with Google searches for ‘South Africa honeymoon’ rising by 190% in recent years.

With vibrant cities and a varied landscape, South Africa really does have it all – a true once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon.

Each city – from Cape Town to Johannesburg – can act as the perfect launch pad to base yourself in, but the real magic is getting out into the countryside, driving through the rugged landscape and exploring.

This is a country that offers some incredibly unique honeymoon experiences. Things that you can’t do anywhere else in the world. Think: elephants drinking from your hotel swimming pool! Some of the hotels, safaris and Airbnb’s here will absolutely take your breath away.

