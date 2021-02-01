South Africa Moves To Adjusted Alert Level 3

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa will move from Level 4 COVID-19 restrictions to adjusted Level 3 on Sunday.

The president said new COVID-19 infections are being driven by the Delta variant, which is more transmissible than previous variants, and raised concerns about new daily infections in provinces like the Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal, and the Northern Cape.

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of wearing masks at all times when in public, keeping distance from others, and ensuring a flow of fresh air with others.

The president announced that based on the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, and inputs from the President’s Coordinating Council, Cabinet, the country be moved from Adjusted Alert Level 4 and be placed on Alert Level 3.

Below Are the regulations for Adjusted Alert Level 3

The hours of the curfew will begin at 10 pm and end at 4 am.

Inter-provincial travel for leisure may resume.

Non-essential establishments like restaurants, taverns, bars and fitness centres may be opened. These establishments will, however, need to close by 9 pm to allow their employees and patrons to travel home before the start of the curfew

Gatherings will be allowed but will be limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50% of the capacity of the venue may be used.”

Gatherings include religious services, political events and social gatherings.

The limits on venue capacity also apply to restaurants, gyms, fitness centres, bars, taverns and similar places.

Attendance at funerals and cremations may not exceed 50 people and all social distancing and health protocols must be observed.

Night vigils and after-funeral gatherings are not allowed.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets for off-site consumption will be permitted between 10 am and 6 pm from Monday to Thursday.

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 8 pm.

Schools will re-open on Monday 26 July, according to strict health protocols and other measures announced by the Minister of Basic Education.

It remains mandatory for every person to wear a face mask that always covers their nose and mouth at all times when in public spaces.

