South Africa Looks To Mozambique Gas For Energy

South Africa is looking to bolster its energy security by tapping into neighboring Mozambique’s vast natural gas reserves.
President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Friday at the third Bi-National Commission between the countries.
While both countries seek to bolster their stake in the R75-billion trade they have with each other,
South Africa is especially eying to ramp up its energy security by tapping into Mozambique’s vast natural energy reserves, the third largest on the continent.
