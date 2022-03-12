iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

South Africa Looks To Mozambique Gas For Energy

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses 9th Proudly South African Buy Local Summit and Expo. PHOTO CREDIT: GCIS

11 seconds ago 1 min read

South Africa is looking to bolster its energy security by tapping into neighboring Mozambique’s vast natural gas reserves.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Friday at the third Bi-National Commission between the countries.

While both countries seek to bolster their stake in the R75-billion trade they have with each other,

South Africa is especially eying to ramp up its energy security by tapping into Mozambique’s vast natural energy reserves, the third largest on the continent.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Afriforum Wants Mbalula To Be Prosecuted

2 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 mins ago
1 min read

Raymond Zondo Appointed Chief Justice

1 day ago
1 min read

Stage 2 Power Cuts Underway, Expected To Continue Until Monday

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Asked To Mediate In Russia-Ukraine Conflict – Ramaphosa

1 day ago
antibody testing
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 868 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Rescission Application

2 days ago
1 min read

Pfizer Jab Side Effects Rare – Analyst

2 days ago
1 min read

I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 867 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
Africa.com Definitive List
5 min read

Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs expands by 50%

2 days ago
1 min read

Joburg To Create Anti-Vandalism Police Unit

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

South Africa Looks To Mozambique Gas For Energy

11 seconds ago
1 min read

Afriforum Wants Mbalula To Be Prosecuted

2 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 1 671 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

4 mins ago
2 min read

Horner Wants Urgent Discussion Of F1 Budget Cap

7 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer