South Africa is the World’s Most Internet-Addicted Country

You may be surprised to learn that of all the places in the world, South Africa seems to be the most consumed by the Internet. Spending an average of 9.5 hours online daily in 2022, South Africans have the dubious distinction of spending the greatest amount of time on the web. The average time a person spent browsing the internet in 2022 was six hours and 37 minutes per day, according to a report released by Delaware-based virtual private network (VPN) platform Atlas VPN.

