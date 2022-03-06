iAfrica

South Africa is One of the Most Diverse Countries in the World and a Hiker’s Paradise

From captivating landscapes to breathtaking views, these hikes have it all. Set in the beautiful Baviaanskloof World Heritage Site Wilderness Reserve, Leopard’s Trail is a four-day and three-night hike that is moderately difficult. The longest day is 22 kilometres. The Otter Trail is an unspoiled trail located in Garden Route National Park. The Tsitsikamma Forest meets the Indian Ocean here, and there is much variety of fauna and flora to admire on this five-day hike. Located near the stunning town of Hogsback, Amatole Trail is an epic adventure that requires a high level of fitness as the trail is quite strenuous.

