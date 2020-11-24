iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

5 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

financial stability, according to the SA Reserve Bank. “If the planned fiscal consolidation is unsuccessful, government could face debt distress with adverse implications for the broader economy,” the central bank said in a financial stability review report on Tuesday.  The Treasury plans to reduce expenditure by about R300bn over the next three fiscal years as it targets a primary budget surplus in 2026, when debt is expected to peak at 95.3% of GDP. But the finance minister Tito Mboweni’s efforts to reduce a government salary bill that’s surged by 51% since 2008 is facing a backlash from politically influential labour groups. Without an agreement, SA could face a sovereign debt crisis. The risks flagged by the central bank include further deterioration of the creditworthiness of banks and insurers holding sovereign debt and the government’s limited capacity to act as a backstop in the event of financial sector distress. SA descended deeper into junk territory last week when Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings lowered the country’s credit ratings. With banks capped at the level of the sovereign, the likes of Standard Bank and FirstRand will probably also see their debt assessments deteriorate.

SOURCE: BUSINESS DAY LIVE

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

30 seconds ago
2 min read

The Changing Nature of Education in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

All Hands on Deck to Quell Insurgency in Mozambique

7 mins ago
1 min read

Coming to America has Been Made More Difficult for these African States

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Soft Power Credentials of these Ex African Statesmen

11 mins ago
1 min read

African States Join Efforts to Create a Coronavirus Vaccine

13 mins ago
2 min read

Key Evidence in Lekki Toll Shooting Raises Eyebrows

16 mins ago
1 min read

Sudan’s Frontline Workers Become Casualties in the Fight against Covid-19

17 mins ago
2 min read

The Man Taking Ethiopian Troops On

20 mins ago
1 min read

These Images Will Show You Life in the DRC in 2020

1 day ago
1 min read

The Lot of North Africa’s Political Cartoonists isn’t an Easy One

1 day ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Innovative Data Centers

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Here’s why the Vic Falls are the Perfect Summer Holiday Destination

30 seconds ago
2 min read

The Changing Nature of Education in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

South Africa is Living Beyond its Means

5 mins ago
1 min read

All Hands on Deck to Quell Insurgency in Mozambique

7 mins ago