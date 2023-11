From the cool west coast breezes near Darling to the world’s longest wine route – yes, South Africa is home to the world’s longest wine route – in the Klein Karoo. Durbanville, renowned for their Sauvignon Blanc, to Hemel en Aarde’s exquisite pinot noir and the Porto style Cape Vintage’s in Calitzdorp, there’s something to suit everyone’s palate..

