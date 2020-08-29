South Africa is Fast Becoming the African Continent’s Art and Design Capital

Share with your network!

After a period of retreat during the anti-apartheid era, South Africa has emerged as the epicenter of art and design for the African continent. While Dakar and Lagos continue to be cultural hotbeds, South Africa has managed to eclipse them of late with their launch of world-class museums and proliferation of design talent. Supporting the arts landscape in Africa is the FNB Art Joburg in Johannesburg, considered the most important exhibition of contemporary African art on the continent. Southern Guild, the continent’s most celebrated collectible design gallery founded in 2008 by Trevyn and Julian McGowan with its home in Cape Town’s Silo District, has been critical to supporting world-class, locally-made limited-edition design and giving South African design a voice. In terms of art galleries, there is Stevenson with spaces in Cape Town and Johannesburg, which represents some of the most avant-garde contemporary artists on the African continent including international names Zanele Muholi and Nandipha Mntambo, always displayed in a provocative and inspiring manner.

