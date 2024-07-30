South Africa Intensifies Efforts To Exit FATF Grey List By 2025

The South African Reserve Bank has intensified its efforts to meet the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) requirements, aiming to be removed from the grey list by 2025.

In 2023, South Africa became the second G20 country, following Turkiye, to be placed on the grey list due to inadequate measures against money laundering and terrorism financing.

At a recent FATF meeting in Singapore, it was noted that South Africa had yet to adequately curb illegal money flows. Despite this, significant progress is being made, according to the statements made by Governor Lesetja Kganyago at the Reserve Bank’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

Governor Kganyago outlined the timeline for compliance, noting that South Africa has two more reporting periods, in September 2024 and January 2025, to complete the 14 outstanding tasks in their action plan.