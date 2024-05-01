South Africa has Potential to Become a Leader in High Purity Manganese Sulfate Production

The country has the world’s largest manganese reserves; however, the International Manganese Institute estimates only 2% of the manganese ore produced within the country is locally processed. The Manganese Metal Company is looking to fill this gap. The refinery says it receives about 80,000 metric tons of manganese a year to produce high grade electrolytic manganese metal (EMM) – one of the critical alloy components to make steel. These obstacles are not stopping the Manganese Metal Company from trying to capitalize on the EV boom and expand its processing facilities. The company says it is planning to build a $25 million commercial plant that can produce 5,000 metric tons of battery-grade manganese sulphate a year. Nel says he’s optimistic it can complete the build within 18 months and bring products to market by the end of 2026.

SOURCE: CNN