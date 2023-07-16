South Africa Garnered its Crown as the ‘Greatest Country on Earth‘, – Telegraph Readers                             

Almost 30 000 readers of The Telegraph newspaper have crowned South Africa as their favourite country in the world and Cape Town as their favourite city in the world in the 2023 Telegraph Travel Awards. Since 2013, Table Mountain, the glistening shores of Camps Bay, the scenic promise of the Cape Peninsula and the Wineland’s award-winning wines have unfailingly captured the hearts of the globe in every edition of the Telegraph Travel Awards. This year brings no exception. From beautiful weather and views to wine farms and the penguins of Boulders Beach, not to mention the laid-back Capetonian lifestyle.

